Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 31.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $147.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.21. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $161.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.