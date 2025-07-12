Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.93 and traded as high as C$4.10. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$4.08, with a volume of 255,586 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIA shares. Scotiabank raised Champion Iron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. CLSA upgraded Champion Iron to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

