Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Champion Homes in the fourth quarter worth $1,692,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Champion Homes in the fourth quarter worth $6,453,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Champion Homes Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of SKY stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.46. Champion Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Champion Homes had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $593.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Homes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Champion Homes from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Zelman & Associates raised Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Champion Homes from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Champion Homes Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

