Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $88,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,040,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.79.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $527.05 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $161.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.48.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

