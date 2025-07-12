Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Shares of LEU opened at $206.40 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $211.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Centrus Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $359,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $217,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also

