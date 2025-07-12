Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives $71.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.56.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Centerspace in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Centerspace from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.
Institutional Trading of Centerspace
Centerspace Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $60.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $54.13 and a 52-week high of $76.16.
Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Centerspace Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -275.00%.
Centerspace Company Profile
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
