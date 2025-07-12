Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $248.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $232.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $219.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $221.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.97 and a 200-day moving average of $188.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.