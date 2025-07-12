Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Barclays

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.95.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.58. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 232,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,338,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,296,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

