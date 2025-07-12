Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Position Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Balefire LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 33,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 583.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cameco Corporation has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $75.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 181.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Cameco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 target price on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.