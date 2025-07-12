Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 900 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,176.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after buying an additional 180,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,472,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,430,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.05. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

