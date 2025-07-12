Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 5,609 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.33.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.