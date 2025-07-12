Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 551,143 Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 551,143 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Masco by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Masco by 120.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Masco by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Masco by 9.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of MAS stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

