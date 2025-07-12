Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.18% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 142,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $319.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 64.51% and a negative return on equity of 78.09%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLPT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ClearPoint Neuro from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy T. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 77,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,619.68. The trade was a 11.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Burnett sold 21,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $282,372.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 243,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,407.38. The trade was a 8.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

