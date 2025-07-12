Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 41,258 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $69.56.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

