Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,129,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $615,566,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46,802.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,283,000 after buying an additional 725,904 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in ANSYS by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,730,000 after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $48,253,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $374.52 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.06 and a 12-month high of $380.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.81 and a 200 day moving average of $333.51.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,032.30. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

