Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 812 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,292,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,179,000 after acquiring an additional 287,960 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $478.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.41 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the sale, the president directly owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,511,002.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total transaction of $3,202,687.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 781,011 shares in the company, valued at $400,213,466.73. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,821 shares of company stock worth $118,672,681. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.29.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

