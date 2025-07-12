Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,578 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $135.35.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,664.30. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

