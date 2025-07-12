Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $412.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

