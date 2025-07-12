Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.59 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $197.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

