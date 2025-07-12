Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,067 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 63.5% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $2,261,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,451 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,838 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $433,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $174.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.4%

EXPE stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.20 and a 52 week high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.