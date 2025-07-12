Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.1%
NYSE PH opened at $715.13 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $720.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $672.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $646.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.72%.
Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin
In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $709.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus set a $680.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.12.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
