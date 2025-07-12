Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VONV stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $87.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

