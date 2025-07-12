Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKD. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

NYSE BKD opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 79.84% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. Research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Militia Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 134,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

