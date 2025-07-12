Brokerages Set Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Target Price at $1,545.80

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,561.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total value of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,429,398.76. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 8,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,811,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,540.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Transdigm Group has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,553.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,453.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,373.69.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

About Transdigm Group

(Get Free Report

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.