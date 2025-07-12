Brokerages Set Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target at $83.00

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ TGLS opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.10. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.
Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.
Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
