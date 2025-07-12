Brokerages Set Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target at $83.00

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.10. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

