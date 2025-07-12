Brokerages Set Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Target Price at $294.94

Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.50.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, June 20th.

NYSE EFX opened at $258.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equifax has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Equifax by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Equifax by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

