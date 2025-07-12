Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BYDGF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Boyd Group Services in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BYDGF

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $150.91 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $136.81 and a 1 year high of $193.91. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 243.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.13 and its 200 day moving average is $153.47.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $778.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.70 million.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.