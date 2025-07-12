B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 457.75 ($6.17).

BME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 456 ($6.15) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.61) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

BME stock opened at GBX 259.90 ($3.51) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 300.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 303.84. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 254.60 ($3.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 475.80 ($6.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 43.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that B&M European Value Retail will post 38.4814815 earnings per share for the current year.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Tjeerd Jegen acquired 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.64) per share, for a total transaction of £101,250 ($136,584.38). Also, insider Hounaïda Lasry acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,912 ($26,860.92). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 160,500 shares of company stock worth $42,621,400. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

