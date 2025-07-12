Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.6% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,895,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,164.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,132.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,102.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,105.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $996.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $971.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

