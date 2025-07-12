Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 81.4% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,213.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,748,000 after buying an additional 678,766 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $9,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $105.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.93. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $107.20. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.