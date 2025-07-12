Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Sony makes up approximately 2.0% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sony by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 138,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Sony by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a market cap of $147.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sony Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

