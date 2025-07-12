BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Cut by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.9% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1%

BLK stock opened at $1,102.63 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,105.72. The company has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $996.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $971.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,132.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.