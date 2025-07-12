BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.11 and traded as low as $9.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 44,173 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 147,361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 619,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Broyhill Asset Management bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

