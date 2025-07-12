BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.11 and traded as low as $9.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 44,173 shares.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
