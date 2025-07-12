Berbice Capital Management LLC Buys 30 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.29.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $478.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.20 and its 200 day moving average is $410.72. The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of -693.41 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,391,308. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. This represents a 44.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,821 shares of company stock worth $118,672,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

