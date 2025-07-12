Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 15,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $626,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,981,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,973,951. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 54,279 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,337,796.53.

On Thursday, June 5th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,859 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $765,615.33.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $50.00 target price on shares of JFrog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

