Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLCO. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

NYSE BLCO opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brent L. Saunders bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 719,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,079.68. This represents a 3.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Further Reading

