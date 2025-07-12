Barclays Boosts Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $168.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $136.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

BX stock opened at $162.21 on Thursday. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.98.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,344.11. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Blackstone by 105.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $63,109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 6.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $1,747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,533,972,000 after buying an additional 889,286 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

