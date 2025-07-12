Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $200,000 Investment in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,651,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,716 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,782,000 after acquiring an additional 464,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $51,901,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,440,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of ARM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $145.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 4.19. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $183.74.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

