Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.2%

SANM stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $105.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.91.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Sanmina by 1.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 6.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 57,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 572.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

