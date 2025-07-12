Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $166.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. Baird R W raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $148.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.43.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $153.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 91,847 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,263,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,295 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $146,618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,015,000 after purchasing an additional 616,986 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16,964.6% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 610,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,113,000 after purchasing an additional 606,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 956,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,237,000 after purchasing an additional 503,324 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

