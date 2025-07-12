Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,625 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 24,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,304.10. This represents a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at $153,137,894.58. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $107.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average is $100.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

