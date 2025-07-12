Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 763.28 ($10.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,085 ($14.64). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 1,076 ($14.52), with a volume of 967,991 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 910 ($12.28) to GBX 1,350 ($18.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62. The company has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 993.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 763.28.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Babcock International Group had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 3.77%. Analysts predict that Babcock International Group PLC will post 41.4298019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

