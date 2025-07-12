Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 763.28 ($10.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,085 ($14.64). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 1,076 ($14.52), with a volume of 967,991 shares traded.
BAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 910 ($12.28) to GBX 1,350 ($18.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.
Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Babcock International Group had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 3.77%. Analysts predict that Babcock International Group PLC will post 41.4298019 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
