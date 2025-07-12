Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $446.16 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.69 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.89.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,474.40. This trade represents a 98.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

