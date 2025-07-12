Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 21.2%

DFIC stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.