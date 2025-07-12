Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,846 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCOM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,898,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 173,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.17 and a 12 month high of $65.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $59.48.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.