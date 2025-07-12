Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.36 and a 1 year high of $158.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 154.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

