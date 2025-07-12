Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,415 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.72% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

SPDN opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $13.36.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

