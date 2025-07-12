Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,223.62 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,165.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,195.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 556.22% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,280.90.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,191.60. This represents a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

