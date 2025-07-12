Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 922 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVRE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA AVRE opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $600.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

