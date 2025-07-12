Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,985 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,059,000.

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average of $88.12. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6069 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

